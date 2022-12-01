The First Friday Art Walk is a community event celebrating art and creativity. All are welcome!
All events are free unless noted.
1. JINGLE AND MINGLE – NIGHT MAKERS MARKET
The Night Makers Market is collaborating with Grand Rapids Arts for a fabulous First Friday open-air holiday market! The event will take place on 1st Ave NW with local makers, food and craft beer, s’mores and hot beverages, visits with Santa, and fun for people of all ages.
2. BENDERS SHOES
Hosting emerging artist Theresa Carlone-Morris. Theresa has a deep love of various landscapes and wildlife. She recently traded in her stethoscope for a paintbrush after working as an RN for 26 years.
3. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Presenting the annual Northern Spirit Shop holiday marketplace with handmade original art and one-of-a-kind gifts. M’lou Brubaker will be on site with a jewelry trunk show, with food by Timberlake Lodge, wine and other refreshments.
4. GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE
Wreaths and more from the MAC’s annual Wreath + Art Auction fundraiser will be on display along with artwork by Indigenous artists and a collection of books by local authors and illustrators.
5. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
• Music Room Grand Rapids Arts presents an evening of holiday music. Join in holiday caroling from 4 - 5pm, see the Reif Theater Art's Elf Jr. performers at 5pm, and the Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus from 6 - 7pm.
• Story Art & Museum See Story Art's holiday exhibits and create a gift in the new Gathering Room.
• Barnabas 22 Visit local artist Mary Myers Corwin to see her pastel portraits of service dogs and beloved pets.
• Deb’s Christian Crafts Check out the new holiday collection of glass mosaics by Deb Buxengard.
• Artists in the Attic Head up to the 3rd floor to see the Artists’ Loft and view the work of resident artists Chelsey Jo Johnson, Veda Edwards, and Cody Geisler.
6. MOVE IT REAL ESTATE GROUP
Featuring three artists with great gift giving potential in mind: Rusty Cuts by Karla Merhar - repurposed metals and tools turned into unique works of art; Deb Page - limited-edition signed and numbered prints featuring nature and seasonal scenes; and M Designs by Sarah Mell - handcrafted lightweight clay jewelry.
7. FRAME UP
Kiesler Wellness Center will be selling pottery from their art studio works. All proceeds from sales will fund KWC Art Studios purchase of supplies and equipment. Come warm up with some hot cider and treats.
8. ITASCA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (IEDC) Hosting a First Friday event with featured artist Lea Friesen, music by Adessa and Keith of Adessa and the Beat, food by Four Seasons Market, and sweet treats by Swanky Gifts on Rainy.
9. RAPIDS BREWING
Serving tasty food for the Jingle and Mingle Night Makers Market, and presenting the Brothers Burn Mountain with live music from 7 – 10 pm at the brewery.
10. HOTEL RAPIDS
Welcoming the artists of Vandyke Elementary School who will be displaying their work in the HR Yurt.
11. INSPIRATIONS CHRISTIAN BOOKSTORE
Christian Fiction Author Margo Hansen will sign copies of her newest book A NEW START~AGAIN! The event will run from 3:00 - 6:00.
