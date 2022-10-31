First Friday Art Walk is back Nov. 4

Come to downtown Grand Rapids from 4 – 7 pm for a community celebration of art and creativity. All events are free unless noted.
Stained Glass with Class
Stained Glass with Class
Hosting Amanda Smelser with her acrylic and watercolor paintings.
Giinawind Creative Space
Presenting a free concert by legendary folk rocker Keith Secola with December Wind at 7 p.m.
Macrosite Art Center
Celebrating the opening of “Red Iron and White Bone” – with artists Aaron Squadroni and Cathryn Peters. A reception with food, wine and other beverages will take place from 4 – 7pm with artist talks at 6 p.m.
Bender’s Shoes
Hosting emerging American Contemporary artist Theresa Carlone-Morris. Having grown up in Minnesota and relocated to states like Florida, Colorado, and California, Theresa has acquired a deep love of various landscapes: oceans, mountains, lakes, Midwest farmland, and wildlife. She recently traded in her stethoscope for a paintbrush after working as an RN for 26 years.
Old Central School
Deb’s Christian Crafts: Displaying handmade glass mosaics and other art creations.
Artists in the Attic: Visit the 3rd floor artists in residence and learn more about how to apply for the next studio residency.
Central School Grounds: Borealis Creamery ice cream truck will be scooping homemade ice cream in a variety of flavors.
Unwined Up North
Showcasing the artwork of Leah Fox, a local mixed-media artist who uses repurposed paper, inks, acrylics, watercolors and found items to create unique, whimsical, bright colored art.
Wings ‘N Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing
Welcoming talented friends Kim Young and Lily Winter. Lily has adapted her hand painted aluminum jewelry to feature small wall art. Kim has expanded the technique she learned from Lily to make Silver tray earrings, Fish Leather earrings and her latest venture, Vintage Tin earrings. Come shop both their new art in one place.
Mississippi Diamond Jewelers
Hosting Ladies Night – a wine and cheese tasting & wish list event. Featuring Miss Sara’s Northern Treats Cupcakery as a delicious desert artist.
Rapids Brewing
Presenting live music by northern Minnesota singer-songwriter Shane Nelson from 7 – 10 pm.
Hotel Rapids
Displaying acrylic paintings by Nevada Jaeger in the HR Yurt.
