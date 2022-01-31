Come to downtown Grand Rapids from 4–7 p.m. for a free, family friendly celebration of art and community. Please maintain 6’ distance. Face coverings are strongly recommended indoors. Thank you for helping keep our community safe!
1. BENDER’S SHOES
Bender’s welcomes multidisciplinary artist Samsoche Sampson for First Friday. Sam’s work ranges from digital media, printmaking, and painting to music and performance. He’ll be showing a selection of his designs, prints, and other works that are reflections of his journey as an Indigenous artist.
2. MACROSTIE ART CENTER
Hosting the opening of “Sleepover at Grandma’s House,” an installation of soft sculpture and printmaking by Helen Dolan, in the MacRostie Gallery. Reception from 4 – 7 pm with artist talks at 6 pm. Masks required.
3. GIINAWIND – THE MAC CREATIVE SPACE
Featuring the exhibit “Freedom of the Press” by journalist Georgia Fort, presented in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission.
4. STAINED GLASS WITH CLASS
First Friday’s featured artist will be Jenny Bergstedt, a mixed media artist from Hibbing, MN, working in paint, glass, metal, and more.
5. OLD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Story Art + Museum: Visit the Story Art + Museum with free admission for First Friday.
Artists in the Attic: Head up to the 3rd floor to visit the artists in residence and see their projects in progress. Deb Buxengard and Lily Dittmer will be in the studio for First Friday.
6. RAPIDS BREWING
Stop in for First Friday live music with Bruce Archer from 7 – 10 pm, and enjoy his rollicking combination of blues, bluegrass, country, and folk.
