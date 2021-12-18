CLUE 1
The successful searcher for the Medallion will be awarded a Magnificent Treasure valued at over $600 in prizes donated by local Merchants and Organizations in the Hill City Area.
Clues will be physically posted at 11:00 A.M. on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting Dec. 13, at the local establishments listed below. The Clues will also be re-posted the next day (Tues. and Thurs.) on the City website/facebook page Clues will continue until Medallion is found. In order to claim the Prize Package, the lucky finder must contact City Hall at 218-697-2301 and present the Medallion.
The Cluemaster has the following rules that must be strictly followed by all Searchers of the Medallion: No digging, trespassing on private property, nor damaging of structures is allowed. If you do these things, you’re just wasting your time.
We hope you enjoy this Medallion Hunt and learn more about your Hometown in the process. Please hunt safely and be courteous to your fellow Treasure Seekers!
Clues Posted At The Following Locations:
- City Hall
- Harry’s
- Hill Lake Café
- Hill City School
- Knuckleheads
- Roadside Market
- Sunny’s
- Timber Ghost Realty
- Woodland Bank
Thank you to the sponsors of the Medallion Prize Package: Cozy Cove, Dollar General, Enbridge, Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club, Harry’s, Hill City American Legion, Hill lake Café, Hill City Auto, Hill City Lion’s Club, Hill City School, Knuckleheads, Lakeland Trailers, Northland Hydraulics, Roadside Market & Sunny’s, Savanna Pallets, Timber Ghost Realty, and Woodland Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.