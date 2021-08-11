First Call 211 is hosting a down-and-dirty mud volleyball tournament at Benson Mud Bogs on Saturday, August 14.
The inaugural tournament is open to teams of students, adults, and businesses. Teams of four people will compete in a best-of-three, double-elimination tournament playing to 15 points.
Age categories 16-21, 22-35, and over 36. Players ages 16-18 years of age must have parental permission to play. The cost is $150 per team, and the winning team from each category wins $500.
Benson Mud Bogs is located at 36306 Columbus Avenue in Cohasset. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with games beginning at 10 a.m.
As of Tuesday, a total of ten teams had registered for the tournament. First Call Executive Director Cre Larson said they still have room for more teams and will take registrations the morning of the event.
Registration for the event can be also completed online at https://firstcall211.net/.
“Come have fun in the mud and support First Call,” Larson said. “It’s a way for the community to enjoy a great day out in the sun and raise money.”
Larson hopes the inaugural tournament will be the building block for future fundraisers.
The tournament will be accompanied by other family-friendly activities, including a kids mud ball pit and barrel game, color slide, tug of war, dinosaur pit, scratch-offs, and prize drawings.
Tournament sponsor First Call for Help of Itasca County is a private, nonprofit community organization whose mission is to provide free, confidential crisis intervention, active listening, and information and referral services to residents and agencies of north central Minnesota.
