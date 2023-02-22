Two local parents recently found themselves in an unfamiliar situation as their adolescent child experienced mental health symptoms for the first time. Unsure how to respond, their initial call was to law enforcement for help.
The parents connected with officers who informed them that their child was not breaking any law. The parents did not want them removed from the home but needed immediate help to care for their child. The officers educated the family about the 24-hour assessment center available to Itasca County residents: First Call for Help. They advised the parents to contact the Crisis Response Team, or CRT to request a free, completely voluntary assessment and links to supporting community resources.
The CRT team is available in Itasca County 24-hours a day, 365 days per year by dialing 2-1-1. Also available within the First Call for Help call center is the Itasca County Crisis Line and the National Suicide Prevention Crisis Line Call Center, where you can speak to a live person immediately by dialing 9-8-8.
The family immediately called 2-1-1 and were able to bring their child directly into the call center for a free face-to-face mental health assessment with the family by the trained and certified CRT staff. Following the assessment, CRT was able to link the family to immediate local and qualified resources, were able to recommend tools for safeguarding in the home, established a plan for nightly stabilization services by CRT, as well as assistance setting an urgent diagnostic appointment.
The family was grateful that there was an appropriate and effective option in the community that addressed mental health. They were also able to avoid an unnecessary visit to the emergency room, avoid a hospital visit bill and were linked immediately to the services they needed for their child.
This story was shared by Cre Larson, The Executive Director and CRT Program Director of First Call for Help of Itasca County.
As Executive Director, Larson was instrumental in the implementing the new National Suicide Prevention Line in January of 2022. This line is available by dialing 9-8-8, 24-hours per day, 365 days per year and has calls directed to our local call center from all over the nation.
According to Larson, 9-8-8 received 87 calls in the first month the line was active, January 2022. For the month of December of the same year, 9-8-8 received 1,107 calls and total calls for the year of 2022 were an incredible 44,398, from locals to those across the United States; these were people served by the staff at First Call for Help.
Tom Gaffney, the CRT Clinical Director for First Call for Help, says that First Call for Help serves 47 counties in Minnesota alone. The Call Center Staff are responsible for serving callers and dispatching CRT in the caller’s county as necessary. Tom describes the staff as “Highly Trained, experienced, and available.”
Gaffney explained that the call center, and CRT are “ready to provide not only immediate support, but on-going support as well.” Anyone, or friends and family of anyone who has witnessed a change in behavior or persistent symptoms that are affecting daily living could call 2-1-1 for a free consultation and guidance, says Gaffney.
A phone call into First Call for Help, either by dialing 2-1-1, or 9-8-8 is an opportunity to be heard and engaged by a live human being. Harmful or life-threatening thoughts are far from the only reason someone may call in. First Call and CRT staff are equipped to help those experiencing a variety of symptoms or experiences in life, such as worrying, misperceptions, coping, or any behavior that may interfere with your ability to function in your daily life.
The services and resources provided by First Call for Help are not limited to mental health and suicide prevention. Additional services and assistance may be offered for Veterans, LGBTQ+, Native Americans, or anything that affects someone’s “physical, mental, or spiritual well-being,” says Gaffney.
First Call for Help has a network of community resources to assist in directly aligning local services people’s specific needs, as well as on-going stabilization services and education.
By calling into 2-1-1, a person can begin the process of setting up a free assessment with these trained, local professionals who are prepared to help find Step No. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.