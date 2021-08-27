The Grand Rapids Fire Department held a retirement open house to showcase the new fire hall to its former firefighters.
Families and significant others were invited to attend the event, which was organized by the Fire Department’s Auxiliary Unit. More than 140 people RSVP’d to the open house.
“They’ve put a lot of time and effort in their careers to get us to where we are today,” Fire Chief Travis Cole said. “They had a lot of commitment and passion for the fire service in Grand Rapids and we are trying to continue that tradition today.”
Throughout the hall, there are several features that tie-in the old and the new, including an honorary retirement wall, where firefighters who retired from the department with 10 or more years of service have their names added to a plaque on the wall.
Many of the retired firefighters in attendance were impressed with the size of the facility and new apparatus used to combat fires.
“This is unbelievable. Our fire hall wasn’t bad, it was a modern firehall, but this thing is amazing with all the new trucks and equipment,” Denny Roy said. “The City of Grand Rapids is really committed to the fire service. They’ve really put the tools in place for them to fight fires. This is just a wonderful spot.”
Roy served in the fire department for 20 years from 1973-93. Firefighting could be called a Roy family tradition. He first joined when he was 23-years old, following his brother Jerry and cousin Roger’s footsteps. Later on, his nephews Randy and Mark joined the department.
Greg Taylor first joined the fire department in 1976. He served as fire chief for five years and spent two years as safety officer before his retirement in 1997. Taylor originally decided to join as a way to serve the community.
“It’s good to see some of the older guys again, as it has been at all the other events,” Taylor said.
With the added space and improved functionality. Taylor said that the department can now purchase equipment to fit its needs, rather than purchasing equipment to fit a limited space.
“The old fire hall was built in the 60s. There were a lot of memories there, but it was also in need of getting torn down,” Taylor said.
This week, smoke filled northern Minnesota skies as the Greenwood Fire continues in the Superior National Forest. More than 20,000 acres near Isabella, Minn., have caught fire. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been reaching out to many area fire departments to help protect structures and contain the fire.
Members of the Grand Rapids Fire Department traveled up to the fire on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to assist with firefighting efforts.
“One of our newest trucks is built for that type of environment. It’s an all-wheel drive, pump-and-roll engine designed to support and protect structures,” Cole said. “It’s nice to see that truck up there being utilized.”
Cole said the DNR reimburses the City of Grand Rapids for its personnel and equipment use, so it comes as no cost to the city. Typically, 5-6 firefighters have been sent to assist with the Greenwood Fire, depending on availability of personnel.
The Grand Rapids Fire Department is tentatively planning to host an open house the first week of October during its fire prevention week. The grand opening event will be open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.