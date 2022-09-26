Fire burns historic Bovey school

A fire caused extensive damage to the former Connor-Jasper Middle School downtown Bovey Sunday evening. Firefighters with eight area departments responded. The school was originally built in 1919 and was vacated by the Greenway School District in 2012. No one was inside the building at the time the fire broke out.
A fire that tore through the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey Sunday afternoon has left a majority of the building with extensive damage.
According to Trout Lake Fire Chief Ken Decoster, the department was alerted at 1:42 p.m., Sept. 25, of a report of a large amount of smoke coming from the southeast side of the building. Upon arrival, Decoster said the smoke was evident from the second floor and spreading quickly. It appeared that no one was in the building at the time of the fire. Cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
The old school has been 90% unoccupied, except for a small portion closed off from the main building. The Greenway School Board closed the middle school in 2012. Over the years, there have been individuals and organizations who’ve expressed interest in reopening the building with a new use. The oldest portion of the school was built in 1919.
A total of eight area fire departments responded to Sunday’s fire with two crews monitoring it through the night. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the day Monday.
Chief Decoster said the oldest portion of the north side was not compromised in the fire. But he explained that several inside walls in other areas of the building needed to be taken down which was causing continued smoldering.
