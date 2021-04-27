The photo contest exhibit is up and it will be a people’s choice contest. Visit NWFA Gallery, enjoy the artwork in front and vote for your favorite “Finding Light” photo in the Wolfe Den in the back room. The most favored winning photo/photographer will be awarded $100 and the runner up photographer $50. See, also, the “Barbara Reed Schroeder Quilt Exhibit” in The Wolfe Den.
The contest and exhibit will begin on May 6 until May 29. The gallery is open Wed., Thurs. and Fri., 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sat. 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 210 S. River Street in Cook (next to Dream Weaver Salon & Spa). Some contest photographs will be on sale along with rooms of original artwork in the gallery. Sold photos must remain in the gallery until May 29. Contact by telephone only during open hours at 218-780-7130.
There will be celebrating with publicity when the contest winners are announced but there will be no reception. You may correspond with NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
Northwoods Friends of the Arts is a non-profit 501(c)3 organized in 2010 to encourage the creation, display, performance and appreciation of the arts while providing art education opportunities for all ages. Membership is $25. Find more information at nwfamn.org
