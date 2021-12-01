The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to hosting the annual Fill the Boat Holiday Gift Drive this Friday and Saturday.
“Last year we saw such an amazing turn out from Itasca County residents which was really amazing given all that was happening during that time,” said Deputy Tom Williams. “We hope to see that again this year!”
Community members are invited to bring unwrapped gifts for children ages 0-17, as well as gifts for senior citizens. Monetary donations and gift cards are also accepted. Items collected will be given to Itasca County residents to brighten their Christmas season.
Williams explained what kinds of donations and gifts are the best to bring.
“Toys are definitely the easiest and most abundant gift we see and probably the most fun for people to purchase, but we really see a need for older kids and teens,” said Williams. “Things like outdoor gear, bath and body supplies, and gift cards are great gifts for older kids and teens.”
Donations can be brought to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office parking lot located on the east side of the courthouse parking lot. Drop off will be open Friday, Dec. 3 from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance on Saturday for photos.
“Events like the Fill the Boat Holiday Gift Drive, which brings community members together to brighten the holidays for those who may not have such an enjoyable holiday season otherwise, really strengthen the ties between us all as individuals and as a community,” Williams added.
Know of someone in need of some holiday cheer? Go to https://forms.gle/muGUfuSyy1X5SSTU6 to nominate a family.
For more information contact Deputy Mike Partlow at mike.partlow@co.itasca.mn.us, Deputy Tom Williams at tom.williams@co.itasca.mn.us, or call 218-327-7473.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.