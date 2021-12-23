Fiber arts in Northern Minnesota are alive and well

The Range Fiber Arts Guild featured in MacRostie Art Center’s December gallery
During the month of December, The MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids has featured a gallery of Nordic Folk art. It highlights and celebrates folk traditions from Scandinavia and Finland made by numerous artists across northern Minnesota. The gallery features a collection of folk art wood carvings by Oiva Bakkenta (1927-2018), as well as many pieces from members of the Range Fiber Arts Guild.
Artists from the Range Fiber Arts Guild featured in the Nordic Folk Traditions gallery include Marcia Anderson, Suzi Archbold, Oiva Bakkenta, Kristy Balder, Hal Bitzer, Al Eilertson, Mary Erickson, William Grittner, Bill Jaeger, Ruth Koski, Barbara Leuelling, Becky Lusk, Virgil McClelland, Mary Novak, Phil Odden, Mate Olds, Bill Schaffer, Mary Schnell, Mary Sherwood, and Carol Sperling.
Formed about 45 years ago, the Range Fiber Arts Guild was started by a group of people who were passionate about learning more about a variety of fiber arts and teaching these crafts to others.
“The Guild’s mission remains the same today, to foster an interest in and provide education regarding traditional, ethnic, and contemporary fiber arts, as well as to encourage and support the development of the creative potential in its members,” stated current President of the Range Fiber Arts Guild Marcia Anderson.
The Guild now consists of 40 members all across the Iron Range. There are monthly meetings held in Virginia that include speakers, social activities, or mini-projects. These crafts can include weaving, knitting, beading, crochet, spinning, sewing, felting and more.
“Guild members learn from and are inspired by each other, either formally or informally,” Anderson shared. “We do everything from formal classes to regular ‘show and tell’ time at the monthly meetings where people share what they have recently completed.”
Mary Schnell, a member of the Guild, has a red Lopi fair isle sweater and a pair of mittens in the gallery. She first learned how to knit from her 4-H club and started again when Yarnworks first opened in Grand Rapids.
“I enjoy taking classes and learning new techniques,” said Schell. She continued, “The group has inspired me. I come away from each meeting more energized than the last one. The programs are always interesting. The talented people who attend are keeping the folk arts alive in our region. I'm grateful to be a member of the group.
She knit the red lopi sweater in a class taught by Lori Kangas-Olson through Community Education. She also took the Thrummed Mitten class from Kangas-Olson and knit three pairs. Schnell is especially proud of the sweater she made, which features her favorite color.
“I love the Red Lopi Sweater I knit,” Schnell commented. “I was informed by a friend who has ties to Iceland, that a traditional lopi sweater would have been knit with the natural colors of the sheep that the wool came from. This sweater's wool was dyed red before I knit it. But my favorite color is red, so I went with it.”
Kristy Balder has a pair of felted wool slippers and a woven towel featured in the gallery. She got her start when she took a Scandinavian Wool Slippers class at the MacRostie in 2008. Balder met Barb Leuelling, another contributor to the gallery, who introduced her to the Range Fiber Arts Guild and taught her about working with wool.
“I was in awe of the handwoven towels and rugs, hand spun and knit sweaters and scarves, felted items, and so many beautiful things made by other guild members,” said Balder. “Through the guild, I learned to spin, weave, use natural dyes, and much more.”
Leuelling has towels, rag rugs and weaving on display in the Nordic Folk Traditions gallery. She began teaching herself how to knit when she was in college.
She shared, “While working on an historic archeological dig of Fort Stanwix in Rome, New York, there were festivals with women spinning, weaving, and dyeing their own yarn. I had such a desire to do those crafts.”
When Leuelling came to the Iron Range in 1980, she joined study groups through the Range Fiber Arts Guild where she learned to spin and weave from Carol Sperling, Ruth Koski and Karen Lamppa. She also learned about the history of looms, specifically the uniqueness of old handmade looms, from Sperling, Koski, Mary Erickson, and Janet Meany.
“Through them I came to be the Lead Weaver on the Katri Saari Loom at Minnesota Discovery Center,” said Leuelling.”
Now she is dedicated to educating people about how to weave and about those old looms. Leuelling is the manager of the textile studio at Old School Lives in Cotton, Minn. She also runs the group “Rag Rug Vintage Loom Weavers,” and has been responsible for overseeing 10 to 12 looms at a community weaving studio.
Anderson herself has two rugs in the gallery.
“I spent the summer of 2020 spinning yarn from primitive sheep breeds, such as Karakul, Gotland, Churro and Jacob,” Anderson shared. “I spent the winter of 2020-21 using the yarn to weave rugs with a variety of traditional Krokbragd designs (Crooked Path in Norwegian). The two rugs in the exhibit are a sampler that uses many of the design and color variations of traditional krokbragd, and a more modern monochromatic interpretation of the patterns.”
While they all may come from different places, the members of The Range Fiber Arts guild are certainly proud of the work they have contributed to the MacRostie’s gallery and are even more passionate about keeping these forms of art alive for years to come.
“Guild members’ contributions to the Nordic Folk Traditions exhibit showcases some of these arts, and shows that they continue to be studied and practiced,” stated Anderson. “These are not dying arts!”
The Nordic Folk Traditions gallery is on view from Dec. 3-31, 2021 at the Macrostie Art Center and is sponsored by Frame Up.
