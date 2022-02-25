The 2021 - 2022 5th Grade Math Masters season finished its second of four local meets on Tuesday, February 8th. Morning Session was held at East Elementary and Afternoon Session was held at West Elementary. Four local schools competed against each other; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset Elementary and St. Joseph’s Catholic School. 12 total teams competed, 6 teams in the morning session and 6 teams in the afternoon session. 

The fact drill round involved 30 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. We had two perfect tests; Kenneth Hendrick(West) and Maija McCluskey(St. Joseph’s) with 30 points. 

The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 12 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorers for this round were Gus Jackson(East) and Aidan Scally(East), scoring 21 total points that was added to their teams total points. 

The team word round had 12 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. There was a four way tie; Team Product Pro(East), Team Roman Noodles(East), Team Pemdas Pi(St. Joseph’s) and Team Algerbrats(East) each earned 15 team points that were added to their total. 

The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Brainiacs(East),earned 16 points for the morning session. Team Perfect Pentagons(St. Joseph’s), earned 36 points for their team in the afternoon session.

Team Brainiacs(East) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Adalie Grochowski, Xander Flier, Kevin Liu, Toby Rostvedt, Aidan Scally, and Mackenzie Olds along with their Coach Jack Grochowski and Math Teacher, Mr Namchek.

Team Pemdas Pi(St. Joseph’s) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Evelyn Vanberg, Maija McCluskey, Claire Reilly, Clara Kastendick, Micah Brey, and Stephen Hernandez along with their Coach Jack Sonder and Math Teacher, Ms Reitter. 

The next 5th Grade Math Master Meet will be Tuesday, March 8th; morning session at East and afternoon session at West. 

 

Fact Drill Round

Kenneth Hendrick- 30- West

Maija McCluskey- 30- St. Joseph’s

Roby Rostvedt- 29- East

Micah Brey- 29- St. Joseph’s

Stephen Hernandez- 29- St. Joseph’s

Grant Hayes- 28- West

Bodie Felosi- 28- East

Matthew Nicholls- 28-East

Bryce Dietman- 28- East

Kevin Liu- 27- East

Adalie Grochowski- 27- East

Cael Hoard- 27- East

Xander Flier- 27- East

Hudson Soltis - 26- West

Gus Jackson- 25- East

Aidan Scally- 25- East

Lena Fox- 25- Cohasset

Karina Holmquist- 25- West

Ellie Hahn- 25- Cohasset

Adriana Geisler- 25- East

 

Individual Word Round

Gus Jackson- 21- East

Aidan Scally- 21- East

Kevin Liu-18- East

Adalie Grochowski- 18- East

Maya Koehnen- 18- East

Alex Miskovich- 18- East

Kenneth Henrick- 15- West

Toby Rostvedt- 15- East

Micah Brey- 15- St. Joseph’s

Grand Hayes- 15- West

Bodie Felosi- 15- East

Cael Hoard- 15- East

Hudson Soltis- 15- West

Molly Matzdorf- 15- West

Vincent Block- 15- West

Mackenzie Erdmann- 15- West

James Olds-  15- West

Cash Connelly- 15- East

Aubree Lindahl- 15- East

Lucy Kabotoff- 15 - St. Joseph’s

Team Word Round

Team Product Pro- 15- East

Team Roman Noodles- 15- East

Team Algebrats- 15- East

Team Pemdas Pi- 15- St. Joseph’s

 

Team Oral Round (Morning Session)

Team Brainiacs- 16- East

 

Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)

Team Perfect Pentagons- 36- St. Joseph’s

 

Final Standings (Morning Session)

Team Brainiacs- 134- East

Team Roman Noodles- 124- East

Team Product Pro- 113.4- East

 

Final Standings (Afternoon Session)

Team Pemdas Pi- 127- St. Joseph’s

Team Smarties- 126.8- West

Team Perfect Pentagons- 107- St. Joseph’s

 

 

