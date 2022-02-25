The 2021 - 2022 5th Grade Math Masters season finished its second of four local meets on Tuesday, February 8th. Morning Session was held at East Elementary and Afternoon Session was held at West Elementary. Four local schools competed against each other; East Elementary, West Elementary, Cohasset Elementary and St. Joseph’s Catholic School. 12 total teams competed, 6 teams in the morning session and 6 teams in the afternoon session.
The fact drill round involved 30 math fact problems with a 5 minute time frame. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing and orders of operation. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. We had two perfect tests; Kenneth Hendrick(West) and Maija McCluskey(St. Joseph’s) with 30 points.
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 12 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top scorers for this round were Gus Jackson(East) and Aidan Scally(East), scoring 21 total points that was added to their teams total points.
The team word round had 12 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. Calculators were allowed for this portion of the meet. There was a four way tie; Team Product Pro(East), Team Roman Noodles(East), Team Pemdas Pi(St. Joseph’s) and Team Algerbrats(East) each earned 15 team points that were added to their total.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time factors. Team Brainiacs(East),earned 16 points for the morning session. Team Perfect Pentagons(St. Joseph’s), earned 36 points for their team in the afternoon session.
Team Brainiacs(East) earned the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Adalie Grochowski, Xander Flier, Kevin Liu, Toby Rostvedt, Aidan Scally, and Mackenzie Olds along with their Coach Jack Grochowski and Math Teacher, Mr Namchek.
Team Pemdas Pi(St. Joseph’s) earned the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Evelyn Vanberg, Maija McCluskey, Claire Reilly, Clara Kastendick, Micah Brey, and Stephen Hernandez along with their Coach Jack Sonder and Math Teacher, Ms Reitter.
The next 5th Grade Math Master Meet will be Tuesday, March 8th; morning session at East and afternoon session at West.
Fact Drill Round
Kenneth Hendrick- 30- West
Maija McCluskey- 30- St. Joseph’s
Roby Rostvedt- 29- East
Micah Brey- 29- St. Joseph’s
Stephen Hernandez- 29- St. Joseph’s
Grant Hayes- 28- West
Bodie Felosi- 28- East
Matthew Nicholls- 28-East
Bryce Dietman- 28- East
Kevin Liu- 27- East
Adalie Grochowski- 27- East
Cael Hoard- 27- East
Xander Flier- 27- East
Hudson Soltis - 26- West
Gus Jackson- 25- East
Aidan Scally- 25- East
Lena Fox- 25- Cohasset
Karina Holmquist- 25- West
Ellie Hahn- 25- Cohasset
Adriana Geisler- 25- East
Individual Word Round
Gus Jackson- 21- East
Aidan Scally- 21- East
Kevin Liu-18- East
Adalie Grochowski- 18- East
Maya Koehnen- 18- East
Alex Miskovich- 18- East
Kenneth Henrick- 15- West
Toby Rostvedt- 15- East
Micah Brey- 15- St. Joseph’s
Grand Hayes- 15- West
Bodie Felosi- 15- East
Cael Hoard- 15- East
Hudson Soltis- 15- West
Molly Matzdorf- 15- West
Vincent Block- 15- West
Mackenzie Erdmann- 15- West
James Olds- 15- West
Cash Connelly- 15- East
Aubree Lindahl- 15- East
Lucy Kabotoff- 15 - St. Joseph’s
Team Word Round
Team Product Pro- 15- East
Team Roman Noodles- 15- East
Team Algebrats- 15- East
Team Pemdas Pi- 15- St. Joseph’s
Team Oral Round (Morning Session)
Team Brainiacs- 16- East
Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)
Team Perfect Pentagons- 36- St. Joseph’s
Final Standings (Morning Session)
Team Brainiacs- 134- East
Team Roman Noodles- 124- East
Team Product Pro- 113.4- East
Final Standings (Afternoon Session)
Team Pemdas Pi- 127- St. Joseph’s
Team Smarties- 126.8- West
Team Perfect Pentagons- 107- St. Joseph’s
