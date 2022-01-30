February at the Macrostie Art Center

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From February through March, the MacRostie Gallery will feature Helen Dolan with a multimedia installation in, “Sleepover at Grandma’s House.” The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on February 4 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by the MacRostie Art Center Board of Directors.
Through an exhibit of soft sculpture and woodcut prints paired with video installations, Helen Dolan (St. Paul, MN) depicts both public and private views through a lens of hyper femininity. The works, created with traditionally female materials and methods, combine pastel hues with controlled excess to explore themes of loneliness and solitude and reclaim domestic spaces.
“By creating private, intimate spaces, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, I showcase the power of quiet vulnerability,” says Dolan. “My works provide snapshots of solitary, intimate moments most often hidden from public view, highlighting the melancholy enjoyment of solitude. Viewers watch as the prim and proper façade falls, deepening the sense of loneliness as the character unravels--and finally takes ownership of that unraveling.”
Helen Dolan earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art with a concentration in sculpture from Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her sculptural works in cardboard, textiles, and metal, combined with videography, explore the ways in which the sculptor can become performative. When Dolan is not making art, she’s most likely in running shoes or working with kids, encouraging them to build clay pots, color outside the lines, and use glitter creatively yet responsibly.
First Friday Art Walk, February 4
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with a brief artist talk at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Also showing in February:
Minnesota Gallery | Face Value | Russ White
Russ White’s portraiture includes works ranging from photo realism to abstraction, centering bodies in a study of identity and ideology. This exhibit is on view through February 26 and is sponsored by Miskovich Dental Clinic.
Giinaawind Creative Space | Freedom of the Press | Georgia Fort
Independent journalist Georgia Fort’s photography documents her work covering protests for racial justice and voting rights. This exhibit is presented in partnership with the City of Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission and is on view at Giinawind, the MAC’s new creative space at 403 NW 1st Avenue.
Reif Gallery | Simone and the Flowerscapes | Margie Helstrom
Margie Helstrom’s abstract floral landscapes take playful risks with layers of color, shape, pattern, and design to identify what is beautiful and resilient among flowers and how that is reflected in the human condition. The exhibit is on view through February 25, and there will be an artist reception for Margie Helstrom on Thursday, February 3, from 5:30 – 7:00 pm in the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center.
