February at the MAC

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its February 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will feature new work by fiber artist Dave Browne in his exhibit “In Thin Air: There Is a Lot More Nothing Here Than Meets the Eye.” The Minnesota Gallery will display works in the photographic series, “Beyond Whiteness,” by Monika Lawrence. The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening February 5 either through the MAC’s website or in person at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids during the MAC’s regular business hours.
Please see the attached press release and images for more information, and feel free to contact me with any questions.
MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its February 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will feature new work by fiber artist Dave Browne in his exhibit “In Thin Air: There Is a Lot More Nothing Here Than Meets the Eye.” The Minnesota Gallery will display works in the photographic series, “Beyond Whiteness,” by Monika Lawrence. The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening February 5 either through the MAC’s website or in person at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids during the MAC’s regular business hours. February exhibits at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Oak Hill Assisted Living.
MACROSTIE GALLERY | IN THIN AIR | Dave Browne
The timeline for Dave Browne’s work as a visual artist coincides with the development of the personal computer and the very beginning of the so-called digital revolution. In his earliest work, before the Apple Macintosh -- the first personal computer with graphics capability -- he was pushing layers of paint and inks through window screens to create vibrant “digital” landscapes. The process and products of his work over four decades have formed an ongoing commentary on and critique of the digital ecosystem that is causing many to literally lose touch with our analog reality. In 2020 he returned to working with the fiberglass mesh of window screens in a new exploration of the material and process.
“In Thin Air: There Is a Lot More Nothing Here Than Meets the Eye,” is an exhibit of wall-hung, bas-relief pieces created through a combination of painting, fiber arts, collage, and sculpting techniques.
“I love the hands-on thrill of physically forming an object,” says Browne. “As a visual artist I dwell in the bygone ecology of the analog world that is a palpable touchable, breathable, hearable, smellable, tasteable world, a world that has never been fully explored nor well understood before it was exploited, abused, and then abandoned for other less solid terrain.”
Dave Browne has worked as a visual artist for over 40 years. His work integrates traditional weaving, painting, and sculpture in a critique of the effects that digital technology has on art and aesthetics as well as culture and human behavior. Browne has a B.A. in Studio Art and Art History from Oberlin College, an M.A. in Art Education from Kean University, and an M.A. in Counseling from St. Mary’s University. He currently lives in Stillwater, MN, and on Deer Lake north of Grand Rapids, MN.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | BEYOND WHITENESS | Monika Lawrence
When photographer Monika Lawrence moved from Germany to northern Minnesota, she learned a lot about the long, cold winters. She also discovered a beauty and mystery in the monochrome, windblown snowscapes. “Beyond Whiteness” is photographic series that captures her discovery of the joys and challenges of a Minnesota winter, the life that exists beneath the thick white blanket, and the people that call this region home.
“Being out on a frozen lake in thick snowfall with my camera, when everything dissolves into the stillness of a whiteout and all senses sharpen,” says Lawrence, “this is when I find my peace with the Midwest winter.”
Monika Lawrence grew up in Eastern Germany and began her professional career as a foreign language teacher, shifting into social work after the Berlin Wall came down. She turned to photography in the mid-1990s and later took classes at photography schools in Berlin. In 2007, Lawrence moved Bemidji, Minnesota, where she lives with her husband Mark. She teaches photography and photojournalism as a Senior Adjunct at Bemidji State University and works as a freelance photographer for Minnesota Public Radio News.
VISITING THE MAC | Winter Hours
MacRostie Art Center is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm or by appointment. The MAC is also pleased to offer the opportunity to view all its exhibits and shop online at macrostieartcenter.org.
CONTACT | Katie Marshall, 218-326-2697, katie@macrostieartcenter.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.