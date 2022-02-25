Monthly in 2022, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions.
4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people.
February Youth Member spotlight: Brooke H.
Brooke has been a 4-H member for 4 years.
What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “My favorite project that I have done is working with a team to put together Cat Crafts. Not only did I love working with that specific team, but cats are my favorite animals. We combined this with art, which I really enjoyed because cats and art are two topics that I’m passionate about. My favorite craft that I lead by demonstrating in this program was a stick and string cat toy.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H?
“I have improved and am continuing to improve on my communication skills. Through practice, I’ve been able to more effectively express my thoughts and ideas and be more involved in the planning process. Also, through practice, leading and teaching has become less nerve-wracking, and I’m improving my ability to be an effective presenter.”
What would you consider is your current spark?
“I think that my current spark is school and graduation. I’ll be sad to leave home, but I’m excited to explore what the world has in store for me. I’m excited to feel fulfilled and relaxed after working hard in high school.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H?
“The highlight of being in 4-H has been the relationships I’ve been able to build, both with other teens, and with adults. I’ve become more comfortable around others, and more willing to try new things. I really enjoyed going to BLU, and before joining 4-H, I probably would have been too nervous to go. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given both socially and personally.”
February Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Jamie Francisco
Jamie has volunteered with 4-H for 9 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer?
“My favorite memory is doing Cloverbud projects during our monthly meetings.”
What would you consider is your spark?
“I enjoy seeing how much fun the kids have with the projects and the pride they have when showing at the fair.”
Why do you volunteer?
“I enjoy helping youth learn and grow. 4-H has done wonders for my own children.”
About 4-H
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit
https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.