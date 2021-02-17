February Youth Member spotlight: Charlotte H. 

Charlotte H. is a member of the Spang 4-H Club and has been a 4-H member for 4 years. 

What is your favorite project or activity: “I like getting the green sash to put my 4-H pins on.  I also like R.E.D.D.(Real Exciting Day of Discovery). Making clothes out of newspapers and choosing a design was really fun.”

What is one skill that you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H?"One skill I’ve been able to practice is getting better at my poultry knowledge."

What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? "Working in the food booth at the fair was really fun!"

February Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Allison Hernesman

Allison has been a 4-H Adult Volunteer for 3 years as a Lunch Buddy.

What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? "My favorite memories are connecting with each child. I love listening to their stories and finding out what their interests are. I love seeing how excited they are when it’s “Lunch Buddy Day”.”

Why do you volunteer? "When my son was in elementary school, he had a lunch buddy and really enjoyed it. He would talk about reading with him and it was a very positive experience for him. I changed jobs and was able to set time aside to volunteer, which I was really excited for. I believe it is great for children to be able to connect with someone outside of their immediate family.”

4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.

If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at 218-327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.

