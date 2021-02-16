Sometimes it feels like there is a holiday for everything. We observe “National Days of” for siblings, dogs, donuts, and everything in between. And while a day of donut indulgence may feel like a reason to celebrate, the staff at Itasca County Environmental Services would like to draw your attention to National Battery Day this February 18th.
National Battery Day recognizes the importance and role that batteries play in powering our lives. When they reach the end of their life, safe and proper disposal is critical for people, property, and the environment. Recent research from Call2Recycle, the country’s leading consumer battery recycling and stewardship program, shows that only 53% of the US population reports recycling batteries, but YOU can make your community and the planet safer by doing so.
Recycling batteries is easy and provides many benefits, including a) preventing potentially hazardous materials from entering the waste stream; b) protecting against fires that can be caused by trashed batteries; c) conserving natural resources. Like other green habits, it can easily fit into your daily routine, helping you to declutter and do something good for the planet.
The Itasca County Transfer Station located at 29959 East Bass Lake Rd, Grand Rapids, accepts batteries for recycling, among other local retailers. Alkaline batteries are not part of local recycling programs currently. If you have questions about how to dispose of your used batteries, contact the Itasca County Environmental Services Department at (218) 327-2857.
Let’s take this opportunity to raise safe and responsible battery management practices. Thank you for helping protect our planet and making a difference!
