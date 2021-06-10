The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Walk-a-thon will take place this Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will first meet at the Nashwauk Rec. Center at 202 4th Street. From there they will walk the Mesabi Trail to O’Brien Reservoir. Afterwards, a BBQ will be at the recreation center. In case of bad weather, participants will walk inside the recreation center.

Gifts will be available while supplies last. 

FCA serves local communities by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the Gospel.  For more info, contact FCA Northeast Minn. Area Representative Bill Adamson at 218-398-7264.

Pledges are tax deductible as long as all of the donator’s contact information is provided.

FCA is touching millions of lives, one heart at a time. Since 1954, FCA  has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful medium of athletics to impact the world for Jesus Christ. FCA serves local high school and college campuses right here in the Northland by equipping, empowering and encouraging people to make a difference for Christ.  

