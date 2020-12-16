An accident between a logging truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 169 near Hill City on Tuesday, Dec. 8, ended in the fatality of a Deerwood man.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Peterbilt tractor trailer, hauling lumber, was traveling south on Highway 169 near Itasca County Road 450 when a Ford Explorer traveling north in the same area crossed over the center line making contact along the left side of the logging truck.
Driving the Explorer was Michael Alan Brandt, 69, of Deerwood, Minn. He suffered fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck was driven by Gregory Scott Anwiler, 59, of Grand Rapids, who was not injured in the incident.
The State Patrol confirmed that road conditions were dry at the time and alcohol was not a factor.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, the Hill City Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.