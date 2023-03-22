Sen. Rob Farnsworth and Rep. Spencer Igo want to hear from their constituents.
About halfway through the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session, Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) and Igo (R-Wabana Township) are holding two town hall meetings.
“It’s been a while since any town halls have been held,” Igo said of recent years. “It’s really important for our constituents to hear first-hand about what’s going on and to be able to get up and say, “Here’s my issues’.”
With a variety of major issues already passed and several still being debated at the state capitol, Farnsworth said constituents at the town halls will have the opportunity to discuss approved or proposed legislation.
“There’s a lot of bills people are concerned about whether its anti-mining, anti-gun or anti-lawn mower,” Farnsworth said. “We just want to give people an opportunity to ask questions.”
The town hall meetings, both on Saturday March 25, are at:
- 10 a.m. at Mount Itasca, 200 Mount Itasca Drive in Coleraine.
- 1 p.m. at JJ’s Coffee and Cream, 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing.
The two Iron Range legislators will provide a five-to-ten minute update on the legislative session at each town hall followed by questions from constituents, Igo said.
Each town hall is expected to last about an hour.
As the session moves toward a May 22 end date, a roughly $1.5 billion Capital Investment Bill, known as a bonding bill, remains in negotiations.
A tax bill, along with other legislation,is also unsettled.
“We continue to push to end the tax on Social Security benefits,” Farnsworth said. “That’s the issue that we’ve most heard about from people. But every time we try to bring it up, the Democrats vote it down. We could have a bonding bill tomorrow if the Democrats would agree to tax cuts.”
Farnsworth said he continues to push for inclusion of state facility improvements within his district in the Senate version of a bonding bill along with other District 07 projects.
The town halls, he said, will give constituents an opportunity to express their thoughts.
“Basically, we just want to get out and talk to people,” Farnsworth said. “There’s no substitute for face-to-face.”
Town hall-type meetings with legislators were largely not held across the state during the pandemic.
Igo, who represents House District 07A, said the town halls are part of keeping an open line of communication with constituents.
“We’re trying to fulfill being transparent legislators who are working for our people,” Igo said. “Rob and I are really hoping people will come by and not just listen, but share their concerns.”
