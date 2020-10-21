Farmers say farewell to 2020

Farmers' Market set to close one week early on Saturday, Oct. 24 with forecasted snow and cold temps
By Jesse Davis
For the Farmers’ Market
When it comes to the weather at the end of the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market season, it’s always a little touch and go.
Opening at the beginning of May and scheduled on every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October, the Market aims to get 52 Market days in each year.
With the vendors able to make quite the snowman last Saturday the 17th and more snow and cold temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, the Market has decided to hold its last sales day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
“We actually had a pretty good sales day [on the 17th],” says Christy Harling, who helps her daughter Hannah with her stand selling baked goods, soaps and other items. “But with the continued cold, snowy forecast we just don’t think there are going to be enough vendors for the Market.”
Most produce growers are down to slim pickings, though farmer Kent Lorentzen still has beets, carrots, potatoes and radishes – all great cold-weather crops.
For such a topsy-turvy season, the Market had a pretty great year, especially considering there was a brand new market manager who took on the position in early March, just weeks before COVID-19 began affecting nearly every aspect of our daily lives.
Kate was quite the cool cucumber. Perhaps her previous job commanding wildland firefighters in California gave her an edge?
Another great ‘edge’ that the Market had this year was the aggregation program - and the program coordinator Kara Fletcher. She helped coordinate sales of over $35,000 in goods from multiple growers and producers so customers could choose and pre-pay online and pick-up their orders in a drive-through configuration every Saturday.
The Market also had Vickie Christensen behind the market booth, swiping credit cards, debit cards and EBT cards. As less folks use cash to purchase goods, Vickie helped farmers increase sales and sanitized card machines, tokens and incentives.
Normally, Vickie would also have handed out lots of $2 tokens for the Market’s popular PoP program – the Power of Produce. It’s a community sponsored program that gives kids $2 each time they come to Market to choose their own produce.
Due to COVID concerns, the program was run through the online ordering system. Kids could still choose their own produce, but they needed to do it online and only once a week. Due to drastically lower sponsorships from businesses that were hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic, the amount of produce available for the kids to choose from was lower too.
However, thanks to a generous $2,500 grant from the Itasca Area Community Response Fund, the PoP program has been able to keep going and children can still reserve a $2 produce item on the Market’s online ordering platform (see the Market’s webpage, www.grfarmersmarket.org to sign up for online ordering and availability).
Sometimes a crisis really brings out the best in people; it certainly did at the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market in 2020. Perhaps Old Man Winter is giving the Market a pat on the back and saying, “You did good. Take a break – you earned it.”
Make plans for one last trip to the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market on Golf Course Road next to Grand Rapids State Bank for 2020 on Wednesday, October 21 and Saturday, October 24. Support your local growers and makers until they embark on their 35th year in May of 2021.
