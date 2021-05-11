The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children and families to their upcoming Family Fun Night.  On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm we will hosting our final Family Night for the school year. The evening will start out with a pizza meal and then families/kids will have an opportunity to participate in many activities to celebrate spring and our kid’s ministries at Nashwauk Alliance.  The goal of these monthly events is to promote a time where kids and their families can come together for an evening of fun and fellowship. The church is located at 825 First Street, Nashwauk.  If you have any questions you may contact Pastor John Weiher at 885-3334.

