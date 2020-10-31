The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children and families to November’s  Family Fun Night.  On Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 6:00 pm a “Deer Camp Breakfast” will be served followed by family fun time from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This month’s theme is Hunting, so we urge you to wear camo or blaze orange clothing for the evening.  There will be a variety of outdoor activities available for kids and adults to enjoy so please dress warmly.   The goal of these monthly events is to promote a time where kids and their families can come together for an evening of fun and fellowship. The church is located at 825 First Street, Nashwauk.  If you have any questions you may contact Pastor John Weiher at 885-3334.

