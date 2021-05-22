Family friendly festival planned for four-legged friends

There’s a new event coming to Grand Rapids this fall that will be fun for the whole family, including man’s best friends.
Dogtoberfest will be held at Itasca Dog Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The canine-centric event will feature contests, food vendors, demonstrations, and more.
Itasca Dog Lodge owner Tiffiney Bartz is organizing the festival. Bartz began thinking of activities that families in the Grand Rapids area could enjoy in the fall. She wanted to share and showcase her love of dogs with others. That’s when she came up with the idea for Dogtoberfest.
“There’s just a lack of activities for families to do outdoors in the fall,” Bartz said. “I wanted to create something that would be fun for the whole family that’s outside and safe.”
There will be a professional photographer, a mobile “pet spa” dog massage, food vendors, dog vendors, agility demonstrations, and a “meet the breed” demonstration.
Bartz is hoping to make Dogtoberfest a yearly event and she is currently looking for more dog owners to volunteer for the meet the breed demonstrations.
All people and their dogs are invited to the event. Dogs will be required to be leashed and maintain non-aggressive behavior. Tickets will be seven dollars per person. Kids under five are free. Families of four or more receive a one dollar discount per person.
Vendors at the event will also donate a portion of their proceeds to Range Regional Animal Rescue of Hibbing. Each year, a new canine-related organization will be selected to receive proceeds as a way to raise awareness and give back to the community.
Itasca Dog Lodge is located about seven minutes outside of Grand Rapids at 27386 Jess Harry Road. They offer dog boarding and grooming with 18 dog suites If you are interested in being a vendor or showing a dog, or learning more, please call (218) 301-9532 or email itascadoglodge@yahoo.com.
“If you’re a dog lover, you’re going to want to be there,” Bartz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.