Bart Johnson, Provost at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, Minn. has named 177 students to the 2021 Fall Semester Dean’s List. Students qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0.
During Fall Semester, 47 students were placed on the Honor’s List (3.25-3.499); 79 students were identified as High Honors students (3.5-3.9); and 51 students achieved a straight “A” average (4.0).
4.00 GPA
Coty Barstad, Jace Bartell, Samantha Bonn, Rachel Carlson, Ella Castellano, Isabelle Clark, Jamie Drewlow, Holly Duester, Hannah Erickson, Cameron Fox, McKenna Geisler, Peter Greiner, Andrew Hahn, April Heinkel, Jacob Hultgren, Paige Johnson, Sydney Jones, Abbey Karnes, Sarah Kessler, Oskar Koivisto, Steve Lahti, Abigail Lauer, Raina Ledermann, Kristchan Lenarz, Reiley Leppanen, Mikalah Little, Isaac Maki, Autumn Maki, Kyle Marinucci, Hannah Mark, Emma Markovich, Amy McCauley, Mandy Meyer, William Munter, Kenton Nickels, Jackson Olley, Wyatt Olson, Kaycee O’Reilly, Lindsey Racine, Brenna Roth, Eva Salmela, Hunter Seabolt, Sarah Smith, Jacob Stampohar, Katelyn Taplin, Amber Tilander, Joshua Timm, Hannah Tribett, Kaela Wicklund, Kaianna Wise, and Brooke Yoder.
3.50-3.99 GPA
Brian Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, Ashley Barsness, Gabriella Bessenbacher, Alexander Brewster, Savannah Butterfield, Rebecca Campbell, Justine Carsrud, Drew Deer, Piper DeGuiseppi, Andrew Dostal, Natalie Dreke, Alaina Eiden, Eli Erickson, Sophia Fannin, Emily Fosso, Abby Gustason, Danaille Hahn, Matthew Haley, Jauron Hall, Ashley Hamm, Jayden Hanson, Jack Herbes, Trinity Hobbs, Aaron Hoefer, Angel Holm, Aaron Hovila, Shea Huffman, Emma Hurd, Sarah James, Chloe Jensen, Trevor Johnson, Tristan Johnson, Jack Jones, Lauren Junker, Isabel Killmer, Ryan Korby, Mariah Leahy, Malachi Ledbetter, Krystal Lehman, Dezmon LeTexier, Cole Lewis, Danial Lundin, Breann Madden, Kasey Mai, Lillion Manthey, Cole Mayo, Anthony McKay, Nicholas Miller, Christian Mirabel, Nicole Moen, Emma Muphy, Angelina Nguyen, Derik Ogle, Alex Olson, Amber Olson, Abby Pearson, Evan Peppel, Ava Peters, Jake Rau, Hannah Rauzi, Raelin Rennecke, Merrith Skaar, Selah SMith, Aubri Stejskal, Brock Stram, Christy Sutherland, Fumisato Teranishi, Matthew Thiel, Hayden Vanous, Sophia Verke, Ivan Voltz, Brandon Wagner, Danial Wensloff, Elijah Wicklund, Addie Winkler, Stephan Womack, Ethan Zimmerman, and Emma Zimmerman.
3.25-3.49 GPA
Tate Blomquist, Jalen Brown, Kaenna Carlson, Nehushta Collins, Grace Denny, Hunter Eck, Katherine Eddy, Janessa Freiheit, Anika Freshour, Ellie Gandy, Jonathan Gowell, Nolan Hanson, Blake Henrichsen, Lauren Huso, Kaden Jacobsen, Hannah Johnson, Janelle Johnson, Alayna King, Hannah Kinnunen, Cashus LaFond, Alexis Lane, Lacey Lindekugel, Matthew Martens, Alex McBride, Maezie McBride, Brody Munger, Charles Olson, Anya Olson, Andrew Pellersels, Christopher Pieper, Samuel Pletan, Brielle Polovina, Dylan Pudry, Adaiah Riggs, Frankie Rohde, Maggie Schlader, Tiffanie Skibicki, Anastasia Smart, Michael Thiel, Alexander Thornton, Emily Trast, Theodore Trast, Carly Tyler, Savannah Vance, Nora Wikstrom, Caleb Wolf, and Joshua Worral.
