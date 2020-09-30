It’s not our imaginations, the changing colors of fall are moving faster than in previous years. Now is the time to drive to see the beautiful reds, yellows, and oranges in the vast forest of northern Minnesota, including the area of Grand Rapids.
Each year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launches its Fall Color Finder to show what areas of the state are seeing the leaves change color and to what expect. As of Sept. 29, Itasca County was in the 75-100% range of fall colors. This is farther along than 2019 when the county was at 50-75% and 2018 when the county ranged anywhere from 25-75% at this time of the year.
According to the DNR, the four main biochemical groups that create the rainbow of colors we see in the fall are tannins, anthocyanins, carotenoids, and chlorophyll. Grand Rapids is home to many ways to see the changing hues.
“Grand Rapids is a beautiful destination for fall scenic drives,” said Executive Director of Visit Grand Rapids Megan Christianson. “There are two Scenic byways to drive: Edge of the Wilderness (Hwy 38)-which is north of Grand Rapids and Avenue of Pines (Hwy 46) which is west of Grand Rapids. Another scenic drive is County Road 7 east of Grand Rapids.”
Another place to see the fall colors is Scenic State Park in Bigfork. According to the MN DNR, the Chase Point and Fire Tower Trails have great vantage points to see the colors. Additionally, Schoolcraft State Park is located in Deer River and offers a quaint spot to explore along the Mississippi River. Visitors can walk along the two-mile hiking trail to see old-growth red and white pines, river marshes and open oak groves.
As Minnesota residents continue to follow social distancing guidelines, even as the temperature outside cools, there are many fall activities that still provide a safe environment.
“You will find that the Grand Rapids Area businesses, restaurants, and lodging properties are going above and beyond to keep their staff and visitors safe,” Christianson added. “A scenic drive this fall is the perfect safe social distance option.”
Residents and visitors can download a Fall Colors Tour map of the Grand Rapids area at
https://visitgrandrapids.com/visitors-guide/fall-colors-tour-guide/. To view the MN DNR’s Fall Color Finder, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.
