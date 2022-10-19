Marching Band wraps up record- breaking season
The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Marching Band has wrapped up a season full of accomplishments. Dale Gunderson, Director of Bands at GRHS, shared more about the past season’s highlights.
Gunderson shared, “so many great things happened this season, both competitively and in the growth of each and every member of the group!”
The band’s 2022 show was titled ‘Face It.’
Competition results included:
Eden Prairie: First Place, Best Color Guard and Best Winds.
Eastview: First Place, Best Color Guard, Best Winds, Best Percussion and Best Soloist (Nik).
Bands Of America Iowa: First Finals since 1999, 8th Place (second highest
finish in GRHS school history.)
Youth in Music at US Bank: 2nd in State AAA, Best Color Guard of AAA, first time ever in Youth in Music Finals, 8th Place overall of 34 bands that competed that day.
Gunderson said competitions are always a highlight of each season as he sees the students work on their performances and celebrate their efforts.
“My other favorite moments are the day to day interaction with these kids,” said Gunderson. “This group had a growth mindset from day one and the leaders really believed in the power of creating a positive atmosphere. This group loved each other as much or more than most groups I’ve had over the years, which was really cool.”
Gunderson also had successes of his own as he was named to the Youth in Music Band Director Hall of Fame this fall. Current members of the Hall of Fame select the new members.
“It was a fun celebration held during the awards part of the Youth in Music Championships at US Bank Stadium,” said Gunderson. “I was able to have my entire family on the field, who have supported me so much, with me for the ceremony.”
The season was not without its challenges. Gunderson shared there have been some unexpected costs that the band will work to cover through fundraising. Staffing is also difficult as the GRHS Marching Band isn’t located near any other competitive marching bands. While other bands may have staff of more than 30 people, the GRHS Marching Band utilizes three regular coaches, three part time and others that are flown in from around the country a couple times during the season.
“So, we rely heavily on our student leaders and this season is a testament to how strong they are,” Gunderson stated.
Gunderson is proud of how the GRHS Marching Band has continued despite how removed it is from other marching band programs. As a former GRHS student, Gunderson is glad to have the opportunity to keep the program going for the past 29 years. He added that the community has been incredibly supportive of the band program and other art programs.
He shared the following story from the Youth In Music finals, “one of the people who runs the event came up to me and said, ‘you realize you shouldn’t have a marching band this good considering where you live and your challenges!’ I think that sums up the spirit of our students and the passion of our community for this cool activity.”
