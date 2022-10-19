Marching Band wraps up record- breaking season

Submitted photos

The Grand Rapids High School Marching Band wrapped up a very successful 2022 season with the show, ‘Face It.’ They placed 8th out of 34 bands at the annual Youth in Music Finals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8.

Marching Band wraps up record- breaking season

The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Marching Band has wrapped up a season full of accomplishments. Dale Gunderson, Director of Bands at GRHS, shared more about the past season’s highlights. 

5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments