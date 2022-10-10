Eyewear/Phone Pouch Take and Make Kits at ALS Libraries

The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Eyewear/Phone Pouch Take & Make Kits to member public libraries to distribute Oct. 17-31. These kits, designed by Mary Mulari for ages 8 and up, include fabric, supplies, and instructions to create your own protective cover for eyeglasses or a phone. Sew it by hand or by machine! Pockets on the pouch front and back are handy for storing cash, credit cards, or pens. Kits will be distributed at the following area public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
Bovey Public Library
Calumet Public Library
Coleraine Public Library
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hibbing Public Library
Keewatin Public Library
Marble Public Library
Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services)
Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information. A supplemental step-by-step video tutorial can be found on YouTube by searching for Eyewear/Phone Pouch Craft. A special thanks to the East Range Development Achievement Center (ERDAC) in Eveleth for kit assembly and Hoyt Lakes Public Library Director Sue Sowers for filming the how-to tutorial.
Mulari is a nationally recognized sewing enthusiast, instructor and author from Aurora and has previously created Legacy Take & Create art kits, including Make Your Own Treasure Bag kits and Three Button Bowl kits. She is eager to encourage anyone to sew - the pouch sewing project could be the beginning of a new hobby.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
