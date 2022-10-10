Eyewear/Phone Pouch Take and Make Kits at ALS Libraries

Submitted Photo

Eyewear/Phone Pouch Take and Make kits will be available through the Arrowhead Library System starting October 17-31.

The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Eyewear/Phone Pouch Take & Make Kits to member public libraries to distribute Oct. 17-31. These kits, designed by Mary Mulari for ages 8 and up, include fabric, supplies, and instructions to create your own protective cover for eyeglasses or a phone. Sew it by hand or by machine! Pockets on the pouch front and back are handy for storing cash, credit cards, or pens. Kits will be distributed at the following area public libraries and ALS outreach locations:

Bovey Public Library

