University of Minnesota Extension will be conducting a Master Woodland Owner Course in Itasca County starting in February and ending in May 2022. The Master Woodland Owner program delivers a complete training program for private woodland owners interested in becoming better stewards of their woodlands (https://extension.umn.edu/natural-resources/master-woodland-owner). This landowner education program teaches family forest owners the ins and outs of forest health, management for recreation and wildlife, monetizing your land, estate planning and taxes, and more.
The Master Woodland Owner course has a hybrid design with both in-person and virtual learning. Online topics are offered as a series of self-paced modules with exercises and group discussions. In-person events enable you to learn hands-on and engage with instructors and fellow woodland owners. The five-month course will include three in-person half-day workshops, three evening virtual learning sessions, and eleven online modules that participants complete on their own time.
The Master Woodland Owner course covers a comprehensive range of woodland topics. Landowners that participate in the course will be able to:
Consider the different reasons and ways to manage their woods and wildlife.
Identify common native trees and invasive plants.
Select appropriate trees for their woodland and know how to plant them.
Map their property and conduct a woodland inventory.
Meet and talk with local natural resources professionals.
Discuss financial considerations of land ownership (including tax incentives and estate planning) with their family and financial/tax advisors, including marketing of timber.
Develop specific actions that will provide a path to leaving their land in a better condition for future generations.
An on-line application for the course can be found at: https://mwop.umn.edu/join-class/feb-2022-itasca. The course will be limited to 35 participants. Typical course registration is $295 for participants, registration for this class is at a reduced rate of $45 (priority to Itasca County residents). Space is limited so if needed, preference will be given to landowners without a DNR-approved Woodland Stewardship Plan, woodland owners with 30 acres or greater, and to Itasca County woodland owners and residents. For questions please contact Matt Russell, Assistant Professor/Extension Specialist at 612-626-4280.
