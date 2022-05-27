The public is invited to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) spring Fly In and pancake breakfast Saturday, June 11 at the Grand Rapids Airport. 

The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon. Free will donations are accepted.

The local EAA chapter 412 membership is open to anyone with an interest in aviation. For more information, call 218-398-0209. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments