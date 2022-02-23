Exciting times for Youth for Christ

There have been so many exciting changes at Youth for Christ in the past few months. These include a brand-new Youth Center that opened in January plus new staffing for our area Campus Life programs as well as our office personnel. We want to introduce them to you so you can get to know them as they serve kids right here in our community!
Meet the staff:
Jared Henning, part-time staff, is our new Grand Rapids Campus Life Director. He works full time as an insurance rep for Federated Insurance. He moved to Grand Rapids in February of 2021. Jared grew up in Wisconsin, attended Bemidji State where he played football for five years, served with FCA and earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He enjoys anything outdoors and sports related. Jared also spends his free time working with the special needs community.
Sofia (Rajala) O’Toole, part-time staff, is serving as the new Greenway Campus Life Director. Sofia grew up in our community and now lives in the Coleraine area with her husband Nick O’Toole and their 9-month-old baby Finn. She works in District 317 as their Registered Nurse. Sofia is a Campus Life alumnus who enjoys running, playing sports, crochet and baking.
Lisa Nissen is our part-time Executive Office Professional as well as spending time at our new Youth Center. Lisa and her husband Ben owned a residential design, build and remodeling business in Iowa and moved to Grand Rapids two years ago with their 3 children. She grew up in Deer River. She has a passion to help people. Having recently graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, she plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Clinical and Mental Health counseling. When she’s not hanging with the family, she is working on interior design projects, boating, snowboarding, traveling and eating good food.
Heather Schjenken became the Executive Director of Itasca Youth for Christ last November. Along with her Executive Director duties she oversees the Campus Life programs, runs the Deer River Campus Life Club, and manages the new Youth Center. Heather lives in the Deer Rive area and is married to Lance Schjenken. She has three children: Josh, Garrett and Hope. She graduated from Bemidji State University with a Bachelors degree in Social Work. Her hobbies include fishing, reading, sports and anything to do with the outdoors.
We are excited about our new staff and the great things they bring to this ministry. On April 7 at 6 p.m. Youth for Christ will be holding their annual Comedy Café fundraiser at Timberlake Lodge and Event Center. This event is a fun evening with friends and a chance to connect with the new staff of Itasca Youth for Christ. Please come out and join us!
If you’re interested in attending Comedy Café please contact Heather Schjenken at heather.itascayfc@gmail.com or Lisa Nissen at lisa.itascayfc@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.