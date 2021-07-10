As the prevalence of COVID-19 declines across our region, Essentia Health is returning to pre-pandemic patient visitation at their hospitals and clinics.
Like many health systems, Essentia responded to the public health crisis in spring 2020 by limiting visitors to our facilities. This was done to protect our patients, staff and the communities they serve. As COVID ebbed and flowed, they adjusted their policy accordingly. This past May, they relaxed it by allowing two adult visitors per patient across all clinic and hospital settings. Starting this week, those restrictions have been lifted.
This decision was made carefully after evaluating several criteria, including the number of new COVID cases locally and the percent of hospitalized patients. These changes are based on the availability of space in each of their units. Thus, visitors may still be limited in certain units.
Similarly, some restrictions remain in place at our long-term-care facilities. Contact the long-term-care facility you’re interested in for the most up-to-date information.
Please note that they will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state departments of health. Masks are required among everyone within their facilities and they wll continue to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID. Additionally, no outside food or beverages will be allowed.
Visitor restrictions remain in place for COVID-positive patients, as well as patients suspected to have COVID. They will continue to apply the prior exceptions related to visitors for patients that require assistance with communication, personal-care issues and in end-of-life situations. These exceptions need to be approved by the team caring for the patient.
