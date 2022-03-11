As COVID-19 transmission decreases, Essentia Health is moving to less-restrictive visitation guidelines.  

Beginning Tuesday, March 8, two visitors per patient, per day generally will be allowed in our hospitals, including emergency departments. In most settings, visiting hours remain between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Exceptions to visitor hours exist, including for pediatric patients, end-of-life patients and care partners. 

For complete details of our updated policy, go to our Visitor Guidelines page, which will be updated Tuesday Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special circumstances — if they’re pediatric patients, OB patients, patients in end-of-life situations or patients for whom the presence of a care partner is essential 

The decision was made based on the reduced number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a reduction in community transmission and other factors. 

Throughout this pandemic, we have continually re-evaluated our visitor restrictions. They are in place to protect our patients and staff from the transmission of COVID. We will update our policy as necessary — either because of an increase in new cases or a continued decrease in community spread. 

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed masking guidelines for much of the country, as a health care system Essentia will still require visitors to wear a well-fitting mask that covers their entire mouth and nose while in any of our facilities. All approved visitors will be screened for COVID and will not be permitted if symptomatic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments