Essentia Health, through the help of federal funding, is hosting a virtual opioid webinar that aims to educate people about the dangers of addiction and cut down on abuse of the drugs.
“Dopesick: America’s Epidemic” will be hosted by Beth Macy, a journalist and nationally acclaimed author who has overcome addiction and now strives to help people with similar struggles. The 30-minute presentation will focus on America’s 20-year battle with opioid addiction, how it started, how it spread, how to help those struggling with addiction and what can be done to end the epidemic.
The webinar is scheduled for 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The half-hour presentation will be followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session. You can register for this free event here.
Macy has authored several best-selling books on this topic and is the executive producer of the Hulu series “Dopesick.”
The presentation is funded by a Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grant, totaling $200,000, 100% funded by the HRSA/HHS. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.
In addition to Macy’s presentation, the grant will help create a plan to implement prevention, treatment and recovery programming over the next three years.
