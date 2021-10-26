Essentia Health is hosting an advance care planning (ACP) class from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Advance care planning is a process that helps you think and talk about your choices for health care in the future. It’s important for every adult to have an advance directive, also known as a living will or health care directive.
Everyone is invited to join in thought-provoking conversation to discover the value of ACP, reflect on your values, choose a health care agent, explore goals for treatment and take steps toward completing a health care directive for yourself. By having these conversations proactively, you can ensure that your preferences are understood if you become unable to make medical decisions for yourself due to an accident, injury or sudden illness.
For the safety of our communities, all classes are currently being offered virtually. Click here to register and for more information on advance care planning.
