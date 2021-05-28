As COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, vaccinations increase and fewer patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, Essentia Health is moving to less restrictive visitation guidelines.
Beginning Thursday, May 27, two adult visitors per patient will be allowed in our clinic and hospital settings, including emergency departments. Some surgical and procedural spaces may have special instructions that will be communicated to patients prior to their procedure. Visiting hours remain between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special situations such as obstetric care or end-of-life.
Throughout this pandemic, we have continually re-evaluated our visitor restrictions. They are in place to protect our patients and staff from the transmission of COVID. We will update our policy as necessary — either because of an increase in new cases or a continued decrease in community spread.
It’s important also to note that we continue to require all staff, patients and visitors to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while in our facilities and stay in the patient room during their visit. All approved visitors will be screened for COVID and will not be permitted if symptomatic.
After more than five months of being operational Essentia has administered more than 35,000 vaccinations at the Miller Hill Mall location. In total, our mass vaccination efforts, which started in the St. Mary’s Medical Center auditorium before moving to the mall, have resulted in more than 47,000 vaccinations being given going back to December 17, 2020. As Minnesota surpasses more than 2.5 million people vaccinated, Essentia Health is aiming to transition out of the mass vaccination site at the Miller Hill Mall and will discontinue operations there at the end of the day June 12.
After thorough evaluation it was determined the mass vaccination site was no longer needed, due to declining demand for the vaccine. Planning and preparation has been ongoing to determine the best way to normalize and continue delivery of the vaccine in the most efficient manner for our patients.
Right now, the Miller Hill Mall location is primarily offering second dose vaccinations but will still administer the first dose and help schedule the second dose through June 12.
Patients can schedule a vaccination through the MyChart Patient Portal, by calling (833) 494-0836 or receive it during a clinical visit.
By the first week of June, we anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in all of our primary care clinics. The change makes the vaccine available at more locations, allowing patients to receive the shot from their primary care providers in a private and familiar setting.
Across Essentia’s system in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota, more than 167,000 vaccinations have been administered.
