Early this week, healthcare workers at Essentia Health Deer River who are a part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Minnesota announced they had voted to authorize a five-day Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike to start Monday, Feb. 7. However, after a meeting with the bargaining team on Wednesday, the two entities have reached a tentative agreement on the new contract.
About 70 healthcare workers at Essentia Health Deer River are represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.
According to a press release from the SEIU, some of the issues that were preventing consensus included, “the need for higher wages for these essential jobs, respecting the longevity of staff and increasing shift differentials to make sure Essentia Health Deer River continues to recruit and retain the right people to provide high-quality care for patients in the Deer River area.”
Essentia Health and the bargaining team met nine times since September with a 10-day notice filed by the union last week when an agreement wasn’t reached. The previous proposals were rejected by a supermajority of the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota which led to the group authorizing a five-day ULP strike for Feb. 7-11 if an agreement was not reached at their recent meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, “Essentia Health and the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract covering many of our colleagues such as nursing assistants, nutrition services assistants, home health aids, and pharmacy, lab, surgical and radiologic techs working in the Essentia Health-Deer River hospital,” according to a statement provided by Essentia Health.
The SEUI shared some of the highlights of the agreement on Facebook. They include a wage increase up to 5.5% retroactive to October 1, 2020 which wil be increased by 2% to all members in the second year; market differentials; new health and safety language; shift differential increases, ratification bonus up to $500; and other language changes.
Essentia Health shared that the SEIU would be conducting a ratification vote soon. The SEU posted to their Facebook that they would be recommending to approve the agreements.
In a statement Essentia Health stated, “We are privileged to have a great team of colleagues in Deer River and we appreciate their expertise, commitment and dedication and all that they do every day to make a healthy difference for the people we serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.