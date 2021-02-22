Escaping the Pandemic

The new escape room at ICHS challenges players to solve a shocking murder that takes place in a seedy bar in the 1920s in the lawless town of Craigville on the edge of Itasca County. Players use clues found in the room

Are you looking to escape the sub-zero chills of winter and the Coronavirus Pandemic?

The Itasca County Historical Society has opened its newest escape-room game.  A murder Mystery at The Craig Saloon on Piggy Avenue.

A suspect is on the loose in the lawless town of Craigville which sits on the very edge of Itasca County. Set in early years of prohibition, gangsters, jazz music, logging camps, the escape-room melds history with mystery in a fun hour long activity for friends and family to enjoy.

Players are asked to gather their team of sloths and detectives to help solve a shocking murder which took place at one of the seedy blind pigs bars in the 1920s era town.  The case will be cracked wide open when the players find the clues, break the codes, and catch the killer before they strike again.

So put on your thinking caps and bring out your inner Sherlock Homes for this fun mystery.

What is an escape-room?

An escape-room is a modern interactive game where groups of people work together to solve puzzles. The themes and clues in the escape-room help build cooperation and teamwork skills.

Call Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) at 218-326-6431 to reserve your team's hour to play the game.

ICHS Mission: Connect people to the history of Itasca County.

