Photo entries for the 2021 Northwoods Friends of the Arts (NWFA) annual photo contest must be submitted in Cook, Minn., at the NWFA Gallery by Saturday, May 1. Enter your best photos for a chance to win a cash prize and the opportunity to sell your photos.
This year’s theme is, “Finding Light.” What has helped you get through this year? What have you learned that puts light in the world as you know it? Capture that “light” by submitting photos that may be in the following three sizes: 5x7, 8x10 or, the new size, 8x12 inches.
This will be a “People’s Choice” contest. Visit NWFA Gallery, enjoy the artwork and vote. The most favored winning photo/photographer will be awarded $100 and the runner-up photographer $50.
The contest and exhibit will begin on May 6 until May 29. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Because this is a fundraiser for NWFA Gallery, a $10 fee is charged per photo entry. Students 18 or younger may enter up to three photos free of charge.
New this year is the opportunity for all contestants to sell their photos at the gallery during the exhibit. The 5x7 photos will be priced at $15 dollars (artist receives $10), 8x10 and 8x12 photos will be priced at $25 (artist receives $15). Sold photos must remain in the exhibit until May 29.
Photographers are encouraged to submit a short description or title of each photo.
Entry forms may be found at the NWFA gallery or downloaded on NWFA’s website: https://www.nwfamn.org/art-events
Photo entries may be mailed to NWFA, P.O. Box 44, Cook, Mn. 55723, or delivered during open hours at the NWFA Gallery on Wed., Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 210 S. River Street in Cook (next to Dream Weaver Salon & Spa). Telephone only during open hours is 218 780-7130. Each photo will be placed in white mat sets so all will be uniform in appearance. Please mark the top side of each photo for display purposes.
There will be celebrating with publicity when the contest concludes but there will be no reception. Entrants must pick up their photos at the close of the voting exhibit by 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. You may correspond with NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
Northwoods Friends of the Arts is a non-profit 501(c)3 organized in 2010 to encourage the creation, display, performance and appreciation of the arts while providing art education opportunities for all ages.
