Winter
Submitted Photo
Tom Cuellar and Reese Stephens enjoy a day spearing on Little Winnie Lake. 
 

If you couldn’t already tell by the huge amounts of snow outside our windows, or the temperatures that are dipping into the negatives, it’s ice fishing season and spearing season! While ice fishing and spearing is a popular activity in the winter months of Minnesota, it’s important to take all safety precautions. Just recently there was a major snow storm that left us with well over 10 inches of snow, and this will absolutely affect the lakes and the weight of the ice. 

“Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable,” said a recent Minnesota Department of Natural Resources news release. “In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in break-throughs.” 


