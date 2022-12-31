If you couldn’t already tell by the huge amounts of snow outside our windows, or the temperatures that are dipping into the negatives, it’s ice fishing season and spearing season! While ice fishing and spearing is a popular activity in the winter months of Minnesota, it’s important to take all safety precautions. Just recently there was a major snow storm that left us with well over 10 inches of snow, and this will absolutely affect the lakes and the weight of the ice.
“Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable,” said a recent Minnesota Department of Natural Resources news release. “In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in break-throughs.”
With this in mind, please take extra caution no matter what your activity may be on the ice. Make sure to check the ice yourself, thourolyhly, with various tools. Don’t take other people’s word for it, or even if you see previous tracks. It’s already begun to get warmer and now dip into the 30 degree range, which is causing the snow and ice to melt. With Minnesota’s unpredictable temperatures and weather, it’s important to check the ice every time you go out and not automatically assume it’s safe, even if it was the day before.
“When on the ice, people should check the thickness for themselves and not rely on tracks in the snow or what they’ve heard second hand,” said the Minnesota DNR. “When measuring the thickness of slush-covered ice, measure only the clear ice, not the slush or snow on top of it. While forecasted cold weather this week could help strengthen ice, it’s vital to check ice thickness regularly. The DNR recommends at least 5 to 7 inches of ice for snowmobiles, 7 to 8 inches for side-by-side all-terrain vehicles, and at least 20 inches for heavy-duty trucks pulling wheelhouses.”
Here are some general rules and guidelines for ice safety from the Minnesota DNR: Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle). Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.
Check ice thickness often; conditions can change quickly.
Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.
Don’t go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time. Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.
The minimum ice thickness guidelines for new, clear ice are:
4+ inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot.
5-7 inches for a snowmobile or a small ATV.
7-8 inches for a side-by-side ATV
9-12 inches for a car.
13-17 inches for a truck.
20+ inches for a large truck with a wheelhouse shelter. Double these minimums for white or snow-covered ice.
This major snow dumping not only has an effect on the sports ice fishing and spearing, but it also has greatly impacted state parks and trails. Those that find themselves wanting to ski, snowshoe, or hike these trails are strongly urged to double check their conditions before heading out.
“Heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks,” said the Minnesota DNR. “Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.”
From a recent Minnesota DNR news release:
“We’re working hard to dig out from all the winter weather,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “While we still encourage folks to get outdoors and enjoy the peace and beauty of a Minnesota winter, right now we also want visitors to know that some of our state parks and trails have limited access. In some cases, we’re outright asking people not to use certain trails because of downed trees and branches that still need to be removed before trails can be used safely. Information about current conditions is on our website.”
The Minnesota DNR strongly encourages anyone and everyone to check the current conditions of snow and snow removal of these affected areas before heading out and visiting the trails.
“People visiting affected state parks and trails should use extreme caution until maintenance crews are able to clear trails, plow roads and remove hazards. Those planning to go to a state park should check visitor alerts on the park website for information about conditions at that location. State park pages can be found on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/parks). Before heading out, skiers and snowmobilers should check the snow depth and groomed trail conditions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/snow) for the latest information.”
While the Minnesota DNR may want you to be a bit extra cautious with the extra snow we’ve gotten, they still want you to enjoy your winter sports as much as possible!
The Minnesota DNR has some tips and tricks for those that are looking to start ice fishing, or want to better their skills in proper ice fishing! They have a spot on their page where you’re able to find a great and safe spot to ice fishing or spear.
“The DNR’s learn to ice fish page (mndnr.gov/GoFishing/Learn-Ice-Fish.html) has information about how to search for fishing lakes online with DNR LakeFinder, how to dress, thrifty ways to get fishing equipment, and how to catch fish through the ice,” said a recent Minnesota DNR update. “The DNR also has recorded webinars that share tips on ice fishing. One webinar covers how to catch panfish through the ice and another webinar covers how to catch northern pike through the ice. Both webinars are available on the DNR’s webinar archive page (mndnr.gov/discover#tab-1-2).”
Not only is the first of January the start of the new year, but it’s also the start of winter trout fishing season! The season lasts up until the 14th of April.
“Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties,” said the Minnesota DNR. “There are also catch-and-release fishing opportunities all winter in Beaver Creek Valley, Forestville and Whitewater state parks, as well as in the city limits of Chatfield, Lanesboro, Preston, Rushford and Spring Valley.”
With winter being the longest and harshest season here in Northern Minnesota, the Minnesota DNR is always looking to show others how to enjoy these months with learning new winter skills. Right now they are working on various webinars in the topics of sturgeon fishing and other activities.
“At noon Wednesday, Jan. 4. Jason Jech, executive director of the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center, will discuss camp cooking, including tips and tricks about what to bring, what not to bring, and how to cook food that will nourish, sustain and taste good,” said the Minnesota DNR.
“The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).”
For more and further information regarding ice safety, winter sport guidelines, or other information, please visit the following links below:
