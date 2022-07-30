End of Watch Ride to honor CO Grell

Sarah Grell

The End of Watch Ride to Remember caravan of motorcycle riders and 40-foot memorial trailer will arrive in Grand Rapids to honor fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 9:30 a.m. The informal, outdoor event is hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and is open to the public at the DNR Regional Headquarters at 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids. 

Grell became a DNR officer in 2005 and was stationed in Grand Rapids. She died while on duty following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Township involving a semi trailer truck. Grell, 39, was driving a pickup truck on County Road 336, where she was hit on the driver side door by the semi as it headed east on County Road 57. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

