End of Watch Ride to honor CO Grell

The End of Watch Ride to Remember caravan of motorcycle riders and 40-foot memorial trailer will arrive in Grand Rapids to honor fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 9:30 a.m. The informal, outdoor event is hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and is open to the public at the DNR Regional Headquarters at 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids.
Grell became a DNR officer in 2005 and was stationed in Grand Rapids. She died while on duty following a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence Township involving a semi trailer truck. Grell, 39, was driving a pickup truck on County Road 336, where she was hit on the driver side door by the semi as it headed east on County Road 57. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
Grell’s family has a long history of serving the conservation agency.
Her father, grandfather and an uncle also worked as conservation officers. Her husband, Gene Grell, works for the DNR’s
Forestry Division, and her mother worked for DNR Fisheries before retirement.
Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty since 1887.
The 2022 End of Watch Ride will honor 600 fallen officers killed in the line of duty in 2021. The group from Washington state will travel almost 21,000 miles during this 79-day touring event.
In 2020 the caravan rode 18,000 miles, in honor of 146 officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.
In 2021 - 84 days, 22,300+ miles honored of 339 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 (the longest continuous ride in the United States, and the longest memorial ride).
Founder, Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, says they want to show departments and their families who have lost partners and friends they are not alone. “I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and give back to the departments and let the surviving officers and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten.”
The organizations’ event name is based on an officer’s “End of Watch”. An End of Watch Call or Last Radio Call is a ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio, followed by silence. All officers in that department hear the call, and observe the silence, remembering their fallen brother or sister.
Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization that, through its “End of Watch Ride to Remember” event, recognizes police officers – throughout the nation – who died while in the line of duty.
Last year, the End of Watch Ride honored 339 fallen officers across the country. This year, 600 officers lost their lives while serving their community. End of Watch Ride to Remember is on a mission to pay their respects to each of them and assist the families of the fallen however they can.
A peaceful community is a prosperous community and we owe a debt of gratitude to those officers who make it possible for us to live in a peaceful and free society.
To find out more and see all of the cities the End of Watch Ride will be visiting this year, please visit our website:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.