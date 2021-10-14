The Enbridge Line 3 Replacement pipeline reached a major milestone earlier this month, becoming operational on Friday, Oct. 1. Enbridge announced the completion of the project on Sept. 29.
The $8.2 billion pipeline gives Enbridge the capacity to transport roughly 760,000 barrels per day on the 1,097-mile long pipeline. The pipeline extends from Edmonton to Superior, Wis.
“After more than eight years of many people working together, extensive community engagement, and thorough environmental, regulatory and legal review, we are pleased that Line 3 is complete and will soon deliver the low cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day,” Enbridge President and Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said. “From day one, this project has been about modernizing our system and improving safety and reliability for the benefit of communities, the environment and our customers.”
The original Line 3 pipeline was built in the 1960s and had been transporting less than its capacity in recent years due to age and corrosion. Enbridge replaced the original 34-inch diameter pipeline with a new 36-inch diameter pipeline.
The United States portion of Line 3 Replacement pipeline travels through 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin.
Since the start of construction last December, the project has received opposition from several environmental and political groups. Thousands of protestors, many from out of state, traveled to Line 3 locations in Minnesota to try to stop work on the state’s largest privately-funded construction project.
In June, several hundred protesters flooded the Two Inlets pump station that was under construction. A total of 179 people were arrested in connection with the protest and charged with gross misdemeanor trespassing.
Line 3 is the first large Canadian oil pipeline expansion project to be completed since Enbridge’s Alberta Clipper project, which was completed in 2015.
The finished project assures Canadian oil producers will have access to U.S. markets and global exports via the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Enbridge will host a webcast to discuss 2021 Third Quarter results on Nov. 5.
