Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 Replacement Project in northern Minnesota, has admitted that in January 2021, it breached a confined aquifer in Clearwater County in the course of building Line 3 that led to an uncontrolled flow of groundwater. In admitting that it understood the breach resulted from construction activity, Enbridge will pay more than $11 million.

Enbridge has further admitted that it understood or should have understood that the aquifer breach resulted from its construction activity, and that it delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about the breach as required.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments