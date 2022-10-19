Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 Replacement Project in northern Minnesota, has admitted that in January 2021, it breached a confined aquifer in Clearwater County in the course of building Line 3 that led to an uncontrolled flow of groundwater. In admitting that it understood the breach resulted from construction activity, Enbridge will pay more than $11 million.
Enbridge has further admitted that it understood or should have understood that the aquifer breach resulted from its construction activity, and that it delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about the breach as required.
Ellison also said he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer. This is the only criminal charge available under current Minnesota law for the acts the state alleges in its charge. In addition, and even though not required under the law, Enbridge agrees to perform a community service project by funding up to $60,000 for fen restoration in Marshall and Polk Counties.
The terms of the diversion agreement are greater than the State could have won if Enbridge had been convicted of the misdemeanor charge at trial.
“The facts that Enbridge admits today about its breach of the aquifer constitute in the State’s view a criminal violation of the law. Corporations rarely admit facts that constitute a violation of criminal law. Unless and until the Legislature changes the law, a misdemeanor is the only charge against Enbridge the State can support with probable cause under current state law. I am pleased that the agreement we have reached with Enbridge is greater than any penalty we could have won against Enbridge at trial,” Attorney General Ellison said.
According to claims by Sierra Club North Star Chapter, Enbridge completed construction last fall, despite the US Army Corps of Engineers never conducting a full environmental impact statement analyzing the pipeline’s impacts on clean water, communities, and the climate.
“For far too long, Enbridge has operated with impunity in Minnesota and across the Midwest, running their toxic tar sands oil through our waterways and communities without regard for the devastating impacts of their numerous leaks, spills, and safety violations,” said Sierra Club North Star Chapter Director Margaret Levin applauding Ellison’s actions against the company. “The law needs to be changed so that polluters are fully held accountable for their crimes, with penalties proportionate to the damage. It’s also clearer than ever that federal agencies need to step in before Enbridge does any more harm.”
In response, Enbridge spokespeople told the Herald-Review the Line 3 Replacement Project “was built under the most comprehensive regulatory framework in the history of Minnesota resulting in the issuance of over 60 federal, state, local, and tribal approvals including the strictest environmental requirements in state history.”
The company asserts that it reported all identified events “transparently and corrected them consistent with plans approved by the agencies.”
Of the $11 million Enbridge will pay, the company plans to allocate $7.5 million to fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects.
“We appreciate that we were able to come to agreement with the agencies and are committed to making this right,” stated the company officials. “The Line 3 Replacement Project was a maintenance and safety focused effort totaling $9 billion in private investment. It modernized and replaced energy infrastructure on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. A total of $3 billion was spent in Minnesota alone with an overall regional economic impact of $5 billion.”
The project was completed and placed into service Oct. 1, 2021.
