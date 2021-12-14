Empty Bowls 2021 will take place Wednesday, December 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 7 p.m at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids. The annual event looks to help support hunger relief in Itasca County through food, art and fun.
The Grand Rapids High School Jazz Choir will provide entertainment as they sing carols throughout the evening.
Potters who made the bowls for the event include Karen Olson, Mary Augustyn, Bruce Bartos, Joan Beech, April, Keilen, Roy Kjorlien, Dan and Nancy Root, and the Lake Superior College Art Club.
Soups for the event are provided by Bethany Lutheran Church, Boulder Tap House, Brewed Awakenings, Dottie’s Cafe, Eagles, Florio’s, Forest Lake Restaurant, Grand Itasca, The Locker Room, Mad Dogs Dutchroom, Majestic Pines, Outpost, Pickled Loon Saloon, Pinched Catering, Rapids Brewing Company, River Grand, Sammy’s Pizza, Second Harvest, Spartan Deli, St. Joseph’s Church, Sugar Lake Lodge, Timberlake Lodge, Gosh Dam Place, Sandstroms, and Ceder Creek Grille.
Tickets are $25 per person and include a handmade bowl, soup, sandwich and one raffle ticket. There will be a bucket raffle with over $4,000 in prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 5 for $20.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ItascaEmptyBowls
