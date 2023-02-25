Empowering girls

“The world is your oyster.”
“You’re young, be fearless.”
“Take your goals and develop a plan.”
“If you’re in the right place at the right time, seize the opportunity.”
“If you find yourself in a male-dominated profession, don’t chicken out.”
These were sentiments among many shared with area high school girls during a Women in the Workforce event at Minnesota North College (formerly Itasca Community College) this week.
The day included tours of college programs, information booths, and a panel discussion with local female professionals and students enrolled in male-dominated fields. The students came from Bigfork, Northland Remer, Hill City, Greenway, Deer River and Grand Rapids to meet women who grew up in their same hometowns and attended their same high schools before going on to find success in various fields of the workforce. Meant to inspire the young girls, the event was sponsored by EMPOWER program which supports the education of women entering high-wage, high-demand non-traditional fields and roles, such as welding, IT, auto mechanics, diesel and heavy equipment mechanics, electrical maintenance, law enforcement, HVAC, industrial mechanics, carpentry, natural resources, engineering, and more.
“It is my passion to see women getting into non-traditional fields as myself,” explained Angela Heikkila, Coordinator for the EMPOWER program at the Minnesota North College.
Heikklia completed the electrical program at Hibbing Community College before joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Minneapolis Electrical Union. She did a four-year apprenticeship before obtaining her Electrical License.
Heikklia was instrumental in organizing the Women in the Workforce day because, “I just want young girls to know that the ‘sky is the limit’ and don’t be afraid to take the less paved path.”
Panelists and booth sponsors included DNR Forestry, United States Steel, Lake & Co., Minnesota Power-Chemical engineer, Minnesota North (Welding, Engineering, Nursing, Natural Resources), Itasca Economic Development Corp., Minnesota State Trooper, Grand Village Nursing Home, Blandin, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Career Pathways-NEXT and Essentia Health.
“A theme here today seems to be we all didn’t know where we were going at first,” began Anna Wald, professional welder and instructor at Mesabi Range College. “You never know what’s out there.”
“Don’t be afraid to get out in front of people,” encouraged Kayla Swanson, Operations and Outreach Manager for the Itasca Economic Development Corporation. “Move away and try new experiences but never forget where you came from.”
Shannon Ellering, Executive Director of Grand Village Nursing Home, told the girls she grew up in a single-parent household in Bigfork. She knew she wanted to keep her options open as far as where she would eventually live and work so she obtained a degree in long-term care administration. Ellering suggested the girls know their priorities, whether it’s financial stability, living close to family or branching out to a new location.
“Know what’s important to you,” she added.
The panelists reiterated the importance of following career paths “that you find passion and purpose in.”
Other sponsors of the event included the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, True North Stars-Perkins/Career and Technical Education, Applied Learning Institute, JET and United States Steel- Minnesota Ore Operations/Women of Steel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.