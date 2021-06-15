Family, friends, and first responders mourned the loss of paramedic Troy Boettcher on Monday at the IRA Civic Center.
Nearly 100 Emergency Medical Service (EMS) vehicles from all corners of the state lined the parking lot before the funeral service began. Ambulances from Rochester to Lake Park, to Eveleleth could be seen.
Boettcher died in the line of duty after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident at the intersection of County Roads 336 and 57 in Lawrence Township. Joseph Latimer of Bovey also died in the accident. Last month, Conservation Officer Sarah Grell died in a similar accident at the same intersection.
Jim Ducharme, owner of MEDS-1, said Boettcher was an extremely knowledgeable paramedic and his patient care was second-to-none.
“He was an excellent paramedic and he was not only loved by his coworkers but by hospital staff, too,” Ducharme said. “We got many calls from patients and hospital staff about his fantastic care.”
Paramedic Mike Hall of Lake Park Alert was pleased to see so many people show up in support of his former coworker.
“Whenever we went on a rescue call, Troy was always kind, willing to help out, and help you learn,” Hall said. “He was a person you wanted to be around because he knew what he was doing and he was easy-going. To have this many vehicles show up is just amazing.”
All United States and Minnesota flags were flown at half-staff in honor of Boettcher from sunrise to sunset on Monday.
Besides serving as a paramedic and instructor with MEDS-1, Boettcher was also an active member of the Warba-Feeley-Sago Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Amber, four daughters and four sons.
Donations in support of the Troy Boettcher family can be made at his GoFundMe page.
A visitation for Latimer will be held at Rowe Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. Visitation continues Wednesday from Noon - 1 p.m. Donations for Latimer can be made at the following GoFundMe page.
