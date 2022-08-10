On Thursday, August 11, 2022, ElderCircle will host the annual “Senior Day at the Pavilion” at the Jerry & Shirley Miner Pavilion at the IRA Civic Center, which will include an expo, live music, lunch and Outstanding Volunteerism awards presentation. The public is welcome to the Resources Expo beginning at 10:00 am in the pavilion where numerous area organizations and agencies will be on-hand to answer questions and offer resources about the services they provide for aging community members. Generously sponsored by the VFW Post 1720, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Eagles Auxiliary, Lake Country Power Operation Round Up, Super One Foods, Shaw Florists, Girl Scouts, TruNorth Entertainment, and Tike’s Fresh Meats. A no-cost lunch will be served by county and city elected officials and ElderCircle Staff to all community members 60 and older beginning at 11:00 am. “Senior Day at the Pavilion” will also feature live music by the popular “North of the River Band” beginning at 11:00 am. An awards ceremony at 12:30 pm will honor 2022 Itasca County Outstanding Volunteerism nominees.
Based on nominations submitted by the public, 2022 Outstanding Volunteerism award will be presented at 12:30 at the pavilion. This year’s nominees include Erle & Jan Erickson (nominated by ElderCircle), Linda Foss (nominated by ElderCircle), Marcia Greig (nominated by Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital), Don Moebakken (nominated by Second Harvest Food Shelf) and Ellen Teigland (nominated by Grand Rapids Area Library). All nominees will be honored and the award(s) will be announced at the event. Nominations are collected by ElderCircle and sent to the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging in Duluth for review and selection.
“Senior Day at the Pavilion” is a great opportunity to honor Itasca County’s older adults and learn more about Itasca County aging services. ElderCircle has been celebrating the accomplishments of our community leaders for more than 20 years. For more information or questions about Senior Day at the Pavilion, please contact Rebecca at (218) 999-9233 ext. 277.
