ElderCircle to host trip to MN State Fair Sept. 1 Aug 17, 2022

ElderCircle is hosting a trip to the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, for Senior Day. The bus will depart the Itasca County Family YMCA at 8 a.m. and return at 8 p.m.

Cost is $75/person and includes the bus ride, entry ticket, driver gratuity and snacks. There will be a 30-person minimum and 50-person maximum for this trip. Those intending to go should sign the sheet at the information desk in the Active Living Center or call Sally 218-327-1161.
