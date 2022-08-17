ElderCircle is hosting a trip to the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1, for Senior Day. The bus will depart the Itasca County Family YMCA at 8 a.m. and return at 8 p.m.

Cost is $75/person and includes the bus ride, entry ticket, driver gratuity and snacks. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments