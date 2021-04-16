Caregiver Support Group

Join us this coming Monday, April 19 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM for the next session of our free Virtual Caregiver Support Group!

This group is a safe place to discuss concerns and receive support and resources. For the month of April, sessions will be focused on dealing with depression and family caregiver tips.

Registration is required. Call (218) 999-9233 ext. 282 or email danielle@eldercircle.org  to sign up.

Vision Loss Support Group

Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 1:00pm.  The focus will be “Helpful Tips Around the House”

To register or for questions, please call Kelly at 1-320-407-2406.  This is a telephone conference support group.  You will be called at 1:00pm the day of the support group. 

4505 West Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55804

218-624-4828 x 1008 

Direct Line 218-461-8960

