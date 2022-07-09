ElderCircle is excited to announce two interns who have joined the team for the summer of 2022. Hilary Widman, a Capstone intern through the University of Minnesota, and Lauren Nuhring, a Summer Health Care Intern.
Widman, a Grand Rapids native, is passionate about helping older adults remain independent and active in their communities. Widman is a clinical Doctoral Occupational Therapy student at the University of Minnesota. She is working on completing her final capstone project with ElderCircle. She is studying the impact of dance on older adults’ well-being, and performance and satisfaction in daily activities. Widman has developed a program called Moving through the Ages, which is a free five-week adapted dance program designed to get you moving in an enjoyable way. Learn how social dance benefits your daily living. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking with her dog, traveling and trying new foods. The person who inspires her most is her late grandmother, who was just happy living life to the fullest, bringing family together and living her best life.
Nuhring, is a Grand Rapids High School graduate and applied to intern with ElderCircle because of her past work at a local assisted living facility. Nuhring enjoys spending time with and helping older adults in the community. Lauren is an intern through the Summer Health Care Internship Program. Nuhring said her interest in helping others is inspired by her mom. Lauren is learning about a home and community-based organization, that focuses on supporting older adults, their families and their caregivers. She will experience a variety of duties and health-related issues in all aspects of our organization. Her duties will include shadowing current staff and working independently within these programs—In-Home Care, Guardianship, Adult Day Stay, Assisted Transportation, Grocery Delivery, Health & Wellness classes, and the Home Visitor program.
For nearly 30 years, ElderCircle has empowered older adults to maintain active living and healthy independence by providing services, referrals and education. Having interns join us for a period of time, allows them to get a glimpse into a variety of the aging services and resources that are available at ElderCircle and in the community.
“We are thrilled to have Hilary and Lauren join the ElderCircle team for the summer,” stated Renee Bymark, ElderCircle Executive Director. “We believe in encouraging others to look at entering into an aging service field.”
For more information about internship opportunities or other services that empower older adults to remain in their own homes, contact ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org.
